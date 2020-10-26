UrduPoint.com
Govt Gives Rs13bln Subsidy For Provision Cheap Flour To Masses: Qalandar Lodhi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 06:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) ::Due to personal interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the provincial government has taken concrete steps and given Rs13billion subsidy for provision of flour on cheap rates to people with a view to overcome artificial price-hike in the markets, said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Minister Qalandar Lodhi.

He expressed these views during inauguration ceremony of Sasta Bazar at Havelian organized by district administration here Monday.

Provincial Food Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed concerns over price hike and he is in contact with KP Chief Minister and Chief Secretary.

He said that provincial cabinet has directed to set up Sasta Bazaars at all district and Tehsil levels to provide maximum relief to local people.

Qalandar Lodhi said that these Sasta Bazaars would provide quality edible commodities on cheap rates while district administration would inspect the local markets on daily basis to overcome the current inflation.

On the occasion, the minister announced transfer of veterinary hospital from the General Bus Stand and up-gradation of Havalian Hospital to Tehsil headquarters hospital.

The function was also addressed by MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah, and President Chamber of Commerce Havelian Khurshid Azam.

