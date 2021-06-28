UrduPoint.com
Govt Gives South Punjab Districts Their Rights : CM Buzdar

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Govt gives south Punjab districts their rights : CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday the provincial government had given south Punjab districts their rights which were usurped in the past, adding that a separate development budget had also been devised for the first time.

In a statement, the CM regretted that South Punjab's funds were spent on other cities and the people of south Punjab were deceived in the name of development. Not only south Punjab was kept backward but people were also deceived through misleading figures, he continued.

In the past, the overall utilization of development funds in south Punjab was not more than 17 per cent, but the PTI government allocated more than 34 per cent budget for south Punjab to ensure composite development, he maintained.

The PTI has also ring-fenced south Punjab's development budget to ensure the welfare of people of remote areas, he said. The days of backwardness of south Punjab wereover and the whole country would be made prosperous under the dynamic leadershipof Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

