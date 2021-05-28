Govt giving backward areas right of development: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government was giving the backward areas their right of development by launching various projects there

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government was giving the backward areas their right of development by launching various projects there.

He stated this during a meeting with MNAs Nawab Sher Waseer, Haji Imtiaz Ahmed and Ghulam Bibi Bharwana at CM's office on Friday and discussed their constituency related problems. They appreciated the initiative of the district development package to remove deprivations of remote areas.

The chief minister while issuing directions to solve the public problems, restated that his office was always open to the parliamentarians, adding that MNAs were his companions as like the MPAs.

The parliamentarians were taken into confidence while devising districts' development packages, he said and termed it the start of an era of composite development.

The CM emphasised that no district was discriminated against with regard to development funds as far-flung areas had equal rights over resources. The government was fully engaged in public service and no one can raise a finger at the transparent governance, he asserted.

The CM made it clear that the era of exhibitory projects and hollow slogans was over now. The so-called critics should realize facts as the opponents' past was speckled, he said. The past rulers would have not seen these days if they had done anything for the country, he maintained and added that even the PDM experience had ended in a fiasco due to preference to personal interests. The opponents were made a target of political revenge in the past but the incumbent government does not believe in it, he added.

Regrettably, undemocratic norms were patronized by using police, administration and other agencies for personal objectives. However, the incumbent government had eliminated the menace of political interference in government departments, he added. Every department had been fully empowered to duly perform their affairs, the CM maintained and said that public service was the core point of the PTI government. Instead of showing any fake signs of progress and development, the PTI government had given attention to ensuring composite development so that everyone could benefit from government reforms, the CM added.