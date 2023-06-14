UrduPoint.com

Govt. Giving Consideration To Promote Agro-based Economy: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Govt. giving consideration to promote agro-based economy: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for National food Security, Tariq Bashir Cheema on Wednesday said the government is giving consideration to the promotion of agro-based economy.

Participating in the general discussion on the budget for the year 20023-24, he recognized the crucial role of the agricultural sector in the country's economy and said that its importance cannot be denied.

Cheema highlighted the significant increase in wheat production during the current season, leading to a bumper crop.

He further mentioned that Pakistan was also an exporter of rice and anticipates a similarly robust rice crop. These achievements underscore the potential of the agricultural sector to contribute to the nation's prosperity.

Furthermore, the minister addressed the pressing issue of energy in agriculture by sharing that the current budget includes allocations for the solarization of tubewells. A meeting, presided over by the Prime Minister will discuss the allocation of funds for this initiative across different provinces, including the conversion of tube-wells, he added.

Cheema acknowledged the efforts made by the Sindh government in assisting farmers affected by devastating floods last year. However, he expressed his intention to request further assistance from the government of Sindh to address the challenges faced by the remaining flood-affected areas.

Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, the Federal Minister for Water Resources, echoed the importance of focusing on the agricultural sector to tackle the current economic crisis, highlighting its potential for growth and stability.

Moreover, Ramesh Kumar emphasized the significance of allocating development funds for the welfare of minorities, as well as the renovation and rehabilitation of their places of worship.

This inclusive approach recognizes and addresses the diverse needs of the population, aiming to foster harmony and social cohesion. These collective efforts by the government signify positive steps towards achieving economic stability, fostering agricultural growth and promoting social harmony within the nation, he expressed.

