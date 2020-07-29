UrduPoint.com
Govt Giving Due Attention To Address Tehsil Shabqadar Problems: Kamran

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 08:30 PM

Govt giving due attention to address Tehsil Shabqadar problems: Kamran

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant for Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash Wednesday to the Director General Abidullah Kakakhel for taking practical steps by ensuring provision of clean drinking water, best sanitation services and other facilities to Tehsil Shabqadar.

He also directed the Tehsil Municipal Administration Shabqadar and Assistant Director Local Government Office Charsadda to prepare a complete report about the phase of work. Kamran Bangash further remarked that the provision of clean drinking water, best sanitation services and other facilities to the people from Waziristan to Chitral is the top priority of the present government. He added in this regard, instructions have been issued to the concerned bodies of the Local Government Department to utilize all the funds related to public welfare.

The decision in this connection was taken during a meeting with Special Assistant for Mines & Minerals Arif Ahmadzai at Local Government Secretariat Peshawar on Wednesday. During the meeting, Special Assistant for Mines & Minerals Arif Ahmadzai briefed Kamran Bangash on issues related to Tehsil Municipal Administration Shabqadar and Assistant Director Local Government Office Charsadda.

On the occasion, Special Assistant Arif Ahmadzai said that Shabqadar Tehsil was being neglected in many issues including drainage, clean drinking water, construction and rehabilitation of roads and public health but the current government is paying special attention to the existing issues, where problems of Tehsil Shabqadar are getting less and less with each passing day.

Informing about the financial issues of Tehsil Municipal Administration Shabqadar and Assistant Director Local Government Office, Special Assistant for Mines & Minerals Arif Ahmadzai said that the Municipal Administration has financial challenges, which need to be resolved through special orders. Because Tehsil Shabqadar is the hub point of Charsadda, Bajaur and Mohmand where timely provision of other municipal services including sanitation, drainage, clean drinking water are essential.

