UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. Giving Due Attention To Solve People's Problem: DC

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 03:19 PM

Govt. giving due attention to solve people's problem: DC

Deputy Commissioner Attaur Rehman Thursday said that present government was giving due attention to solve the problems confronted by masses and all available resources were being utilized for the purpose

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Attaur Rehman Thursday said that present government was giving due attention to solve the problems confronted by masses and all available resources were being utilized for the purpose.

He expressed these views while talking with delegation of Meeriaan tribe led by former MPA Dr. Pir Sahib Zaman.

On the occasion delegation informed DC regarding problems faced by them at their areas.

DC while assuring the delegations had directed the concerned departments to take concrete steps for resolving of their problems and said that entire problems would soon be solved.

He said that all arrangements had been finalized for holding of Khuli Katachehri to address the deprivations of people and resolve their issues on priority basis.

Related Topics

All Government

Recent Stories

Record 23,058 MW electricity transmitted

5 minutes ago

Putin to meet pope, 'welcoming' populist govt duri ..

5 minutes ago

Malaysian children in practice run for Muslim hajj ..

5 minutes ago

Tensions Around S-400 Deal Subsiding After G20 Sum ..

5 minutes ago

Erdogan Says Turkey, Japan Ready to Mediate Iran-U ..

12 minutes ago

Morocco waiting for dormant lion Ziyech to roar

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.