Deputy Commissioner Attaur Rehman Thursday said that present government was giving due attention to solve the problems confronted by masses and all available resources were being utilized for the purpose

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Attaur Rehman Thursday said that present government was giving due attention to solve the problems confronted by masses and all available resources were being utilized for the purpose.

He expressed these views while talking with delegation of Meeriaan tribe led by former MPA Dr. Pir Sahib Zaman.

On the occasion delegation informed DC regarding problems faced by them at their areas.

DC while assuring the delegations had directed the concerned departments to take concrete steps for resolving of their problems and said that entire problems would soon be solved.

He said that all arrangements had been finalized for holding of Khuli Katachehri to address the deprivations of people and resolve their issues on priority basis.