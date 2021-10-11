UrduPoint.com

Govt Giving Due Respect To National Heroes: Aun Abbas

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 12:20 AM

Govt giving due respect to national heroes: Aun Abbas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Aun Abbas Bubbi Sunday said the incumbent government was giving due respect to our national heroes by providing them every possible help.

Talking to a private news channel he said, people like Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan are the real heroes who served the nation in true sense by making country's defence stronger.

The whole nation was highly grateful to the father of the nuclear program Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan for rendering matchless services for the country, he said adding that the government buried him with due national honour and solemnity.

Talking about the corruption, he said the PTI has an evident stance against corrupt elements and corruption, which had badly affected the life of common man directly.

He stressed upon the people to support the accountability process against corrupt elements to make the system corruption free.

Replying to a question about Pandora papers, he said prime minister had constituted an Inquiry Cell which would investigate the matter.

