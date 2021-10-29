Govt giving legal protection to Sehat Card Plus Project: Jhagra

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was giving legal cover to the Sehat Card Plus Project under Universal Health Care Act to provide free health facilities to the people of the province on a permanent basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was giving legal cover to the Sehat Card Plus Project under Universal Health Care Act to provide free health facilities to the people of the province on a permanent basis.

He expressed these views while talking to the media along with Special Assistant to KP CM on Information, Kamran Bangash on the occasion of the signing of agreement for Third Party Audit of the Sehat Card Plus Project here on Friday.

Under the arrangement, besides the departmental audit, third-party audit of the project would also be carried out for the period of next three years. He said that in the first phase, the audit of the November of the last year till June of the current year will be conducted while collectively the private firm will conduct three the audit of three consecutive years till 2024.

He said that in case of the pinpointing of any malpractice or misuse during the audit, then action would be taken against those responsible and data obtained through third party audit would also be shared with media.

Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra said that after the promotion of awareness, now over 60,000 patients were taking benefit of the facility and the number was constantly growing. He said that the people of the newly merged districts would also be included in the scheme and they would also be given the same package as extended to the people of other parts of the province.

For this purpose, he said that negotiations with the Federal government were also in progress.

He said that from January 1, 2021 free liver transplant facility would also begin while several other costly treatments were also being included under the Sehat Card Plus project. He said that four types of out-door department (OPD) and four types of top package would also become part of the scheme.

Mr. Jhagra, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Department said"All programmes continue with transparency and the Third Party Audit of the Sehat Card Plus Project will be another stamp on the transparency of the scheme." He said that the Health Insurance Programme of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was better than several countries of the world.

He expressed his resolve that from the current year, the audit of all medical teaching hospitals would also be conducted through third party.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to KP CM on Information, Kamran Khan Bangash termed that Sehat Card project a blessing for the people of the province and it was getting popularity at public level as millions of the residents of the province were taking benefit from it.