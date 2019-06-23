Govt giving more than enough budget to health sector: DMS SGRH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :The Punjab government is focusing on the health sector reforms and giving more than enough budget to the Health Department both for new as well as ongoing projects.

This was stated by DMS Admin II of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) Dr Ahmed Raza Khan while commenting on the budgetary allocation of Rs279 billion in the current budget for the health sector, in an exclusive talk with APP here on Sunday.

He said that a project, namely Mother & Child Care, was under consideration and soon work would be started on it.

Responding to a question about the gynae speciality in the hospital, he said the hospital was providing tertiary care to patients and the hospital was launched in 1947 as a trust hospital. He said that four units of gynae department consisting of around 200 beds were operational round the clock while the bed strength of the hospital had reached 972. He said the hospital having over 30 departments was catering to 600 patients at its OPDs and 300 patients at its Emergency Block every day.

Dr Ahmad Raza said that hundred per cent free medicines were being provided to patients especially indoor patients and just nominal charges were being received from well-to-do patients for tests. Also, the needy patients were availing all kinds of test facilities free-of-cost.

The DMS said that the Punjab Healthcare Commission had declared SGRH good in gynae speciality compared with other city hospitals. Another good aspect of the hospital, he mentioned, was that a cleanliness week was observed in every month to maintain the standard of cleanliness in hospital wards and other places.

He called upon young doctors to undergo professional training and observe ethics as medical profession was not a commercial activity and they should not use this profession as a tool to make money.