UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Giving More Than Enough Budget To Health Sector: DMS SGRH

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 06:00 PM

Govt giving more than enough budget to health sector: DMS SGRH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :The Punjab government is focusing on the health sector reforms and giving more than enough budget to the Health Department both for new as well as ongoing projects.

This was stated by DMS Admin II of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) Dr Ahmed Raza Khan while commenting on the budgetary allocation of Rs279 billion in the current budget for the health sector, in an exclusive talk with APP here on Sunday.

He said that a project, namely Mother & Child Care, was under consideration and soon work would be started on it.

Responding to a question about the gynae speciality in the hospital, he said the hospital was providing tertiary care to patients and the hospital was launched in 1947 as a trust hospital. He said that four units of gynae department consisting of around 200 beds were operational round the clock while the bed strength of the hospital had reached 972. He said the hospital having over 30 departments was catering to 600 patients at its OPDs and 300 patients at its Emergency Block every day.

Dr Ahmad Raza said that hundred per cent free medicines were being provided to patients especially indoor patients and just nominal charges were being received from well-to-do patients for tests. Also, the needy patients were availing all kinds of test facilities free-of-cost.

The DMS said that the Punjab Healthcare Commission had declared SGRH good in gynae speciality compared with other city hospitals. Another good aspect of the hospital, he mentioned, was that a cleanliness week was observed in every month to maintain the standard of cleanliness in hospital wards and other places.

He called upon young doctors to undergo professional training and observe ethics as medical profession was not a commercial activity and they should not use this profession as a tool to make money.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Young Ahmed Raza Money Sunday All From Billion

Recent Stories

MoHAP holds 6th nursing leadership development pro ..

31 minutes ago

Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 submissions up 13%

46 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Eid ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Sanad&#039; a gateway to labour market for H ..

1 hour ago

UAE launches UN-developed anti-money laundering pl ..

2 hours ago

DMCC reports 12% growth in 2018, driving commodity ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.