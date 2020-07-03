UrduPoint.com
Govt Giving Priority To People Welfare: Chairman SC

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 04:24 PM

Chairman Standing Committee for Defense/MNA Amjad Ali Khan said that welfare, prosperity, country's progress and the economic stability of 220 million people were the top priorities of the Prime Minister Imran Khan

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman Standing Committee for Defense/MNA Amjad Ali Khan said that welfare, prosperity, country's progress and the economic stability of 220 million people were the top priorities of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a meeting in connection with reviewing the ongoing development schemes under the PM Package at DC Officer on Friday, Amjad Ali Khan said that Prime Minister had put the national interest above the political interest by presenting 'Tax Free' budget in such extraordinary circumstances. He said that despite of COVID-19 pandemic in the country; the government had taken revolutionary steps of austerity by curtailing current expenditures and provided a comprehensive relief package for deserving class.

Chairman Standing Committee said that for fighting against COVID-19, the Federal government had introduced package of Rs.

1240 billion for providing relief to the coronavirus affected people and the business community.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah briefed the MNA Amjad Ali Khan regarding the ongoing development projects of road sector, education, public, health, irrigation sectors, provision of gas and electricity in the district.

Deputy Commissioner also briefed about the current situation of COVID-19 and steps taken for the eradication of locust, implementation of SOPs and monitoring of development and construction works.

On this occasion, MNA Amjad Ali Khan appreciated the services of medical officers, nurses, paramedical staff, Army Officers, district administration, police, rangers and others who tried their best in the drive against COVID-19.

