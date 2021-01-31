UrduPoint.com
Govt Giving Sanctity To Vote In Senate Polls Through Open Balloting: Dar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 02:30 PM

Govt giving sanctity to vote in Senate polls through open balloting: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar Sunday said the government was giving sanctity to vote in the upcoming Senate elections through show of hands or open balloting.

It was a great chance for all the political parties to conduct the Senate polls through open voting to wipe out horse trading incidents from it, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would move a constitutional amendment bill in the Parliament soon to make open voting in the senate elections.

Usman Dar said it was mentioned in the Charter of Democracy (CoD) that the senate polls should be conducted through open balloting. The Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had introduced the horse-trading politics in the senate elections in the past, he added.

