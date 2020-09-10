UrduPoint.com
Govt Giving Special Focus On Promotion Of Construction, SMEs Sectors: Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 01:05 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that as the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) played pivotal role in country's economic promotion and stability, the present government was giving special focus on the promotion of construction and SMEs sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that as the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) played pivotal role in country's economic promotion and stability, the present government was giving special focus on the promotion of construction and SMEs sectors.

He said that in the past SMEs sector - from its financial problems to bringing about improvement in the products and production - was altogether neglected.

The prime minister expressed these views while presiding over the National Coordination Committee (NCC) for SMEs here.

Minister for Industries Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz, Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Governor State Bank, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue, Secretaries of the Ministries concerned and other senior officers were in attendance.

During the meeting the proposed SMEs Policy 2020 was presented to the prime minister, who was also briefed in detail about the proposed policy and its salient features, promotion of SMEs sector through policy measures and the identification of various measures to further strengthen SMEs role in economy.

The prime minister said that international best practices should be utilized for providing facilities and incentives to SMEs sector.

He reiterated the government's resolve to not only remove all hurdles in the way of SMEs' promotion but also provide all possible incentives to the sector.

The prime minister, in that respect, also directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to prepare a feasible road-map within the next two weeks.

