Govt Giving Top Priority To Education Sector: Parliamentary Secretary

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 11:38 PM

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Foods Sahibzada Ameer Sultan on Tuesday said the government was giving top priority to education sector as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Foods Sahibzada Ameer Sultan on Tuesday said the government was giving top priority to education sector as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said teachers were very important and the PTI government gave full respect to them.

He was addressing a ceremony held to distribute letters of permanent appointment to contract-based teachers of tehsil Shorkot. MPA Asif Kathia, CEO Education Naseem Zahid and others attended the ceremony.

Sahibzada Ameer Sultan said the PTI government was working on a similar education system in the country.

He said with regularizing contract-based teachers, the government had shown its interest in field of education.

At the end of the ceremony, the chief guest distributed confirmation orders to male and female contract-based teachers.

