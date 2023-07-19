(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ):Many youths of Pakistan wanted to establish their careers in the country while score others tried their luck abroad for a better future.

Khurshid Alam (28), a resident of Amankot village of Nowshera district, who served in the construction industry for 12 years has left for Saudi Arabia eying for a prosperous future for his family.

Before his departure to the holy land, Khurshid said that Saudia Arabia was his favourite country in terms of better wages to the labourers and he would get an opportunity to perform Umra there," said the motivated labourer while tears rolling down his face while separating from his family at Bacha Khan Intl Airport.

Considering Saudia Arabia as his second home, he said that his work visa and village fellows would help him to secure a better job quickly.

Akhtar Ali, a car painter from the Pabbi Nowshera district took advantage of the Govt better overseas employment policies and joined his company in UAE last month after obtaining a visa from the brotherly Muslim country.

"I have joined my duties at UAE and was thankful to the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Hussain Tori for socio-economic empowerment of the youth of Pakistan," he told APP.

Since the collation government took over in April last year, has sent nearly one million skilled and semi-skilled Pakistanis to 16 different countries for employment.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Husain Tori said the government has sent Pakistanis abroad for employment after signing proper MoUs and agreements with 16 foreign countries to ensure their jobs security and dignified stay there.

He told APP after presiding over separate meetings of officers and focal persons at the regional office of the Overseas Pakistan Foundation (OPF) here today.

"People are not going by themselves abroad but rather being sent to these foreign countries under proper visas and work permits as per MoU to ensure their jobs security and dignified stay in these states," he said.

He said MoUs with more countries were under consideration.

Sajid Tori said travelling abroad through illegal means should be discouraged as such negative practices were not only inflicting financial losses but also causing great difficulty to immigrants besides tarnishing the country's image overseas.

The Minister said vocational education and professional training were imperative for the sustainable progress and development of the country.

"Without quality education and vocational training to youth, the country's development seemed difficult and collective efforts were required to promote technical education in all areas of Pakistan," he said.

The Federal Minister said that efforts were being made to provide rights to labourers associated with mines and the mineral sector in line with the standard of the International Labour Organization.

Sajid Hussain Tori directed the concerned authorities to address the problems of the shortage of staff and provide all basic facilities to OPF schools.

Earlier, the Minister was informed that 114 complaints out of 151 complaints received by the OPF Regional Office have been addressed. Most of these complaints were related to land and law and order issues.

Underscoring the need of spreading awareness among people regarding the importance of the role of overseas Pakistanis in the country's development, the Minister said the shortage of staff at OPF schools would be addressed.

OPF schools in North Waziristan and South Waziristan districts would be opened.

The four years-long pending funds cases have been cleared due to the cooperation of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

As many as Rs794.86 million in education scholarships to 3399 students, Rs122.8 million for marriage grants and Rs73.7 million death grants to 130 people have been provided during 2022-23.

After recommendations of the committee, one lakh journalists were brought under the jurisdiction of EOBI.