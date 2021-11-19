Govt going to establish seven new educational institutions in Islamabad: Ali Muhammad

UrduPoint.com

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was going to establish seven new educational institutions which was a landmark achievement

While responding to a question in the Senate, the minister said that there are total 424 educational institutions including government primary, secondary schools and colleges in Islamabad.

He was responding to a question of Senator Fauzia Arshad. He informed that total number of public sector institutions under ambit of Federal Directorate of Education Islamabad was 424.

Amongst these, 410 Institutions were from Primary to Higher Secondary Schools levels, including Islamabad Model Colleges, which also had Primary and Secondary School Sections, he added.

The total number of students studying at Primary level in Federal Government Institutions working under ambit of Federal Directorate of Education, on the basis of census conducted in year 2020, is 86,909, whereas additional 10,339 students are enrolled in pre Primary (Prep / Montessori) classes. Around 196,081 students are enrolled in private schools of Islamabad, registered with PEIRA.

There are 248 Non Formal Basic Education Community Schools in Islamabad Capital Territory that provide primary education to the most disadvantaged segment of the society under Ministry of FE&PT.

Currently 7,356 including 3691 male and 3,665 female learners are enrolled in BECS schools.

According to academy of Educational & Planning Management, Pakistan Education Statistics Survey 2017-18 about 6,260 children were out of school in Islamabad Capital Territory.

Replying to a question of Senator Irfan ul Haq Siddiqui, Ali Muhammad informed that 230 new class rooms were under construction in 31 institutions of the federal capital.

To another question of Senator Mushtaq Ahmed about scholarship programme for the students Tribal areas and Balochistan, the State Minister informed the Senate that 793 seats had been increased for the students of the Tribal areas and Balochistan. In a recent development, 36 seats were increased in KPK for the students of the Tribal areas and Balochistan, he added.

He said, it's an ongoing issue and efforts were being made to facilitate the students of the Tribal areas and Balochistan. KPK government was trying to fulfill its duty, he added.

"We want support of Punjab and Sindh to facilitate the students of Tribal areas and Balochistan." Time has come to establish new medical colleges in Balochistan so that the students of the province could get admission in their own area, he added.

