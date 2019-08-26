UrduPoint.com
Govt Going To Facilitate Sikh Community: Fawad Ch

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 12:20 AM

Govt going to facilitate Sikh community: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI), government was going to facilitate Sikh Community.

The incumbent government was completing the construction of Kartarpur Corridor to provide full religious facility to the Sikh fraternity, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

Commenting on N. Modi stubborn attitude against the minority, he said that a number of people representing the political parties and belonging to different segment of society in India, was keeping themselves away from the politics of Indian Prime Minister.

He said the Indian Prime Minister had entangled himself in the issue of Kashmir. The minister further stated that the sacrifices given by Kashmiri people living in Indian Occupied Kashmir, would not go waste.

Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistan was highlighting the plight of Kashmiri people and gross human rights violations committed by Indian rulers in the Occupied valley at all important forums.

About Kashmir Committee, he said Fakhar Imam and other people were working well regarding Kashmir issue. More people were being inducted in the Kashmir Committee so that Indian HR violations against the innocent Kashmiri people could be projected in a befitting manner.

To a question about Pakistan Film industry, he said in the era of 1960, Pakistan Film and Drama Industry had been producing classical work.

The minister said there was need to revive the Film and Drama Industry in a proper manner.

To another question about posting and transfers in Punjab, he said there had been some changes sometime back. Prime Minister Imran Khan was honestly working for the benefit of the people of Pakistan, he added.

