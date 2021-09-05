UrduPoint.com

Govt Gradually Fulfilling Its Promises Made With Public: Farrukh Habib

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

Govt gradually fulfilling its promises made with public: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Sunday said that his government under a honest leadership was gradually fulfilling its promises made with the masses and would come up to their expectations.

PM Imran Khan's government would continue to fight against corruption, poverty, unemployment, reform and improve the lives of the poor, he said while speaking to a private news channel.

Farrukh criticized that self-interest opposition is only making efforts to protect their looted money, adding, they did nothing for poor people of the country and they should realize that these tactics will not work to get people's support in future.

He also criticized Sindh government for failing to develop the province despite receiving billions of funds from the centre in the name of development, adding, Federal government was committed to socio-economic development of the province and that was why it had launched multiple development projects in Sindh.

The Sindh government has been ruling for the last 13 years, with rampant corruption, bad governance and injustice and make lives of people miserable, he added.

He said PML-N government's corrupt narrative has been exposed in front of masses, adding, PTI-ledgovernment had a comprehensive strategy to facilitate the people of deprived areas by providing them basic facilities.

