Govt Graduate College For Women Organizes Programme On History

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 11:25 PM

A programme on History and Culture was organized by the History Department of Government Graduate College for Women Khanewal

KHANEWAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :A programme on History and Culture was organized by the History Department of Government Graduate College for Women Khanewal.

Former Principal, Ms. Abida Fatima was the chief guest who appreciated the performance of the students and teachers and termed the programme as very useful and informative, emphasizing the need to refreshing the dying colours of present era in Pakistani culture.

Acting Head of the Institute Shazia Qadri appreciated the performance of teachers and students and stressed on the importance of highlighting Pakistani culture. President of the Department of History Hamida Fatima briefed the audience on the importance of history and world historical events and the first ten famous strong governments.

