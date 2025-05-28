Govt Graduate College observes Youm-e-Takbeer

Open Menu

The loud chant of “Allahu Akbar” echoed through the mountains of Chaghi on May 28, 1998 was not merely a declaration of nuclear capability, but it is a symbol of national pride, dignity and unity, said Dr. Afzal Hameed Principal Government Graduate College Satiana Road

Addressing a special Youm-e-Takbeer function at college campus here on Wednesday, he said the nuclear tests conducted 27 years ago were a clear message to the world that Pakistan will never compromise on its defense, sovereignty and national honor.

He termed Youm-e-Takbeer as a historic milestone that reflects the Pak military strength, scientific advancement and political resolve.

He said that May 28, 1998 was not just the day when Pakistan became the first Islamic nuclear power and the seventh in the world rather it was a moment when the entire nation stood as one.

He paid tribute to the visionary political leadership that boldly rejected international pressure and went ahead with the nuclear tests, ensuring defense parity of Pakistan in the region.

Prof. Saleem Siddiqui, Prof. Qamar-uz-Zaman and Prof. Nouman Munir also addressed the function and lauded the scientific community particularly Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, known as “Mohsin-e-Pakistan”, and Pak armed forces for their sacrifices and contributions in making defense invincible.

They said, "Youm-e-Takbeer reminds us of our solemn duty to continue working with the same passion, unity and commitment for the progress and stability of our beloved homeland."

This day serves as an annual reminder of the resilience of Pakistani nation and unmatched service of those who helped Pakistan rise as a global nuclear power, they added.

The participants also offered “Fateha” for the late Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.

