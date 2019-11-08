UrduPoint.com
Govt Grants Permission To Nawaz Sharif On Medical Grounds: Sheikh Rashid

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 11:00 PM

Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said that present government did not make any deal with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said that present government did not make any deal with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Nawaz Sharif, has been granted permission to go abroad for medical treatment and after recovery, he will have to face the cases, he stated while talking to a private news channel. This was a temporary bail awarded to Nawaz Sharif, on health issues, he added.

In reply to a question about role of Shahbaz Sharif, he said the former Chief Minister Punjab had played role for his brother Nawaz Sharif, during the period of exile but in this case, the government had allowed Nawaz Sharif to go any where for medical treatment.

To another question regarding Maryam Nawaz proceeding with her father or not, he said that her matter was totally different.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had got permission from courts purely on medical reasons.

