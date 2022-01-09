UrduPoint.com

Govt Guest Houses Opened To Accommodate Tourist: Ali Muhammad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Govt guest houses opened to accommodate tourist: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Sunday said the enforcing agencies and local administration were busy to shift stranded tourists in Murree to safer places.

People were also being accommodated to government guest houses and army centers set up by the management, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said, the snowfall this year was unprecedented and people without taking information about weather conditions traveled to hilly station to enjoy snowfall.

Ali Muhammad said the local community also took part to rescue people at max level and accommodated them at their houses.

He said soon after the snow storm in hilly areas, the authorities closed Murree expressway and other roads leading towards Murree except those vehicles which were carrying food items.

He hoped that the government will look into the matter and will held accountable those whose negligence led this incident happened.

