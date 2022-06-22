UrduPoint.com

Govt Hailed Over Subsidy To Poor

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Govt hailed over subsidy to poor

A senior leader of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and former advisor to Governor Punjab, Mrs. Saira Abbasi appreciated the federal government for announcing subsidy for poor families

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :A senior leader of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and former advisor to Governor Punjab, Mrs. Saira Abbasi appreciated the Federal government for announcing subsidy for poor families.

In a press release issued here, she said that the federal government had taken a good step by announcing Rs 2,000 subsidy for each poor family in the country.

She said that such subsidy would provide relief to 14 million families across the country.

Saira said that people having income less than Rs 40,000 would be registered automatically to get such subsidy by sending their Computerized National Identity Card (CINC) number to 786 from their mobile phone set.

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Poor Punjab Mobile Family From Government 786 Investment Limited Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million

Recent Stories

Sec forest, fisheries South visits DG Khan

Sec forest, fisheries South visits DG Khan

1 minute ago
 SEPA shuts down illegal plastic factory, brick ki ..

SEPA shuts down illegal plastic factory, brick kiln

1 minute ago
 Balochistan govt installs 396 green tunnels aimed ..

Balochistan govt installs 396 green tunnels aimed at enhancing production of off ..

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court directs ECP to issue LB elect ..

Islamabad High Court directs ECP to issue LB election schedule within 65 days

1 minute ago
 Remains of independence hero Lumumba arrive in his ..

Remains of independence hero Lumumba arrive in his DR Congo home region

6 minutes ago
 DC directs to take measures for eradication of chi ..

DC directs to take measures for eradication of child labour, professional baggin ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.