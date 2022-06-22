Govt hailed over subsidy to poor

A senior leader of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and former advisor to Governor Punjab, Mrs. Saira Abbasi appreciated the federal government for announcing subsidy for poor families

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :A senior leader of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and former advisor to Governor Punjab, Mrs. Saira Abbasi appreciated the Federal government for announcing subsidy for poor families.

In a press release issued here, she said that the federal government had taken a good step by announcing Rs 2,000 subsidy for each poor family in the country.

She said that such subsidy would provide relief to 14 million families across the country.

Saira said that people having income less than Rs 40,000 would be registered automatically to get such subsidy by sending their Computerized National Identity Card (CINC) number to 786 from their mobile phone set.