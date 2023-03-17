UrduPoint.com

Govt Hails MWMC Performance During Cleanliness Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023

The Punjab government on Friday appreciated the Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) over excellent performance during cleanliness drive in the city.

Punjab Minister for Local Government Ibrahim Hasan Murad hailed the performance of the company in his letter written to MWMC CEO Kabir Khan.

Meanwhile, the company has also achieved the honor of getting registration from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) which will be helpful for the company in global recognition.

The registration certificate was issued by Director ACCA Ann Lamb.

The educated youth can get internship at MWMC in finance, budget, audit, human resource, operation and IT departments after the registration.

ACCA would also conduct free courses for the company management to provide training on innovation in finance and financial act which will bring more transparency in the company.

Kabir Khan, Chief Internal Auditor Asif Tahir and Manager Finance Sajid Riaz received the registration certificate.

Managers Aqeel Ahmed, Anwar-ul- Haq and Imran were also given certificates. ACCA Business Development Head Shahid Khan awarded the certificates.

The company has made effective cleanliness arrangements in connection with the opening ceremonies of the two-day south Punjab Literary and Cultural Mela.

Multan Arts Council and Tea House were thoroughly cleaned and lime lining was done for the beauty of the road. The cleanliness at Ghanta Ghar, Chungi No. 9 and Humayun roads were also ensured in connection with spring festival. MWMC has also set up stall at Fort Qasim Bagh.

