Govt Hajj Pilgrims Receive Rousing Welcome In Makkah

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2023 | 11:28 PM

A total of 773 pilgrims of the government Hajj scheme were given a rousing welcome by the Pakistan Hajj Mission and hotel management upon their arrival in the sacred city of Makkah Mukarrama

Makkah Mukarma, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 )

Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro, Director Hajj Faheem Khan Afridi, Joint Secretary Admin and Finance, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sajjad Haider Yaldram, along with officials from the Pakistan Hajj mission and hotel management, extended a heartfelt welcome to the hajj pilgrims.

The pilgrims were greeted with a cascade of rose petals and treated to a delectable spread of biryani, accompanied by refreshing juices. Additionally, they were presented with delightful gifts including sweets.

Each hajj pilgrim was provided with an identification card that was equipped with scanning technology, enabling them to determine the building number and gather supplementary details.

These government scheme pilgrims had arrived in Madinah through three flights on May 21. This year, a total of 179,200 Pakistani pilgrims are expected to perform Hajj. Out of this number, approximately 81,230 pilgrims will be partaking in Hajj under the government scheme, while the remaining individuals will be facilitated by private tour operators, as per the authorities' arrangements.

The last flight carrying Pakistani pilgrims is scheduled to depart for Saudi Arabia on June 21, according to the Pakistani Ministry of Religious Affairs.

