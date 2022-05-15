Govt Hajj Scheme: Asad Mehmood holds balloting for 32,453 successful pilgrims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood on Sunday held balloting for 32,453 successful pilgrims out of total 63, 604 applicants who wanted to perform the religious obligation through the Government Hajj Scheme.

Addressing the press conference along with Minister for Housing Maulana Abdul Wasay here at the Press Information Department, he said due to COVID-19 and other domestic issues the Hajj process had been delayed.

In addition, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had not provided the details of mandatory Hajj expenses yet, he said adding as soon as the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony received the details, it would publicize the total cost of Hajj.

He said the Saudi government had given the deadline of May 16, to complete all the codal formalities related to Hajj. Due to time constraints, Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor and Additional Secretary Aftab Akbar Durrani were already on Saudi Arabia's visit in a bid to settle down all the issues on a war footing, he added.