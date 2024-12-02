Gov't Hajj Scheme Receives Over 54,000 Applications Nationwide
Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 08:27 PM
The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday informed that over 54,000 applications have been received under the Government Hajj Scheme till to date
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday informed that over 54,000 applications have been received under the Government Hajj Scheme till to date.
According to the spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, the final deadline for submitting applications is on Tuesday, December 3.
He said the number of applications is expected to increase further by midnight. He said it is anticipated that the quota for the Government Hajj Scheme will be fully subscribed by the end of the day.
The spokesperson attributed the surge in applications to the facility of installment-based payment for Hajj expenses under the regular scheme, which made the pilgrimage more accessible compared to previous years.
As soon as the application process concludes, he said the Hajj flight schedule will be finalized, with accommodations being secured in Madina in line with the flight itineraries. Additionally, arrangements for accommodation, meals, transportation, and logistical services, including Maktab allocations, will be completed in Saudi Arabia, he added.
Umar Butt urged overseas Pakistanis to ensure their participation in the scheme by sending sponsorship funds no later than December 3.
He said the government remains committed to facilitating a smooth and well-organized Hajj journey for all pilgrims under the official scheme.
Recent Stories
KP cabinet decides to declare instigators in Kurram as terrorists; take decisive ..
Moon of Jamadi-us-Sani not sighted, first day to begin on Wednesday
NEPRA reduces electricity rates for Karachi consumers
Two people, including a minor injured in wild Bear attack in IIOJK
CDA vows high-tech crackdown on encroachments
Delivery firm Glovo riders in Spain to become employees
Paris stocks waver, euro falls on France budget standoff
25 gangs busted, 526 POs arrested during 2024
Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup: Update on tickets
October 5 protest: ATCs grant interim bail to Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan in four cas ..
IHC orders to give ex-navy officials access to relevant record
Light Snow, Rain predicted in Kashmir's higher reaches
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP cabinet decides to declare instigators in Kurram as terrorists; take decisive action3 minutes ago
-
Moon of Jamadi-us-Sani not sighted, first day to begin on Wednesday3 minutes ago
-
CDA vows high-tech crackdown on encroachments8 minutes ago
-
25 gangs busted, 526 POs arrested during 20248 minutes ago
-
October 5 protest: ATCs grant interim bail to Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan in four cases8 minutes ago
-
IHC orders to give ex-navy officials access to relevant record8 minutes ago
-
UNESCO Reactive Monitoring Mission begins at Lahore Fort12 minutes ago
-
SSDO to organise event regarding '16-Day activism against Gender-Based violence'12 minutes ago
-
Iranian, Azerbaijan ministers meet PM’s climate aide Romina Khurshid in Riyadh19 minutes ago
-
Pucar-15 helpline playing vital role in facilitating citizen12 minutes ago
-
Suspect involving sexually abusing 10 years old boy arrested in Lahore42 minutes ago
-
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi briefs Bilawal about law & order21 minutes ago