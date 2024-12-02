Open Menu

Gov't Hajj Scheme Receives Over 54,000 Applications Nationwide

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 08:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday informed that over 54,000 applications have been received under the Government Hajj Scheme till to date.

According to the spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, the final deadline for submitting applications is on Tuesday, December 3.

He said the number of applications is expected to increase further by midnight. He said it is anticipated that the quota for the Government Hajj Scheme will be fully subscribed by the end of the day.

The spokesperson attributed the surge in applications to the facility of installment-based payment for Hajj expenses under the regular scheme, which made the pilgrimage more accessible compared to previous years.

As soon as the application process concludes, he said the Hajj flight schedule will be finalized, with accommodations being secured in Madina in line with the flight itineraries. Additionally, arrangements for accommodation, meals, transportation, and logistical services, including Maktab allocations, will be completed in Saudi Arabia, he added.

Umar Butt urged overseas Pakistanis to ensure their participation in the scheme by sending sponsorship funds no later than December 3.

He said the government remains committed to facilitating a smooth and well-organized Hajj journey for all pilgrims under the official scheme.

