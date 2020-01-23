UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Hajj Scheme: Senate Body Expresses Reservations On Proposed Increase Rs115,000 This Year

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 06:38 PM

Govt Hajj Scheme: Senate body expresses reservations on proposed increase Rs115,000 this year

Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Thursday expressed the reservations over the proposed increase Rs115,000 in Government Hajj Scheme package this year and directed the ministry to justify it in the next meeting to avoid rejection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Thursday expressed the reservations over the proposed increase Rs115,000 in Government Hajj Scheme package this year and directed the ministry to justify it in the next meeting to avoid rejection.

Chairing the meeting Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said the ministry was increasing Hajj package every year, making a bit difficult for poor to perform this religious obligation.

Earlier, briefing the committee Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Secretary Mian Mushtaq Ahmed Borana said this year 179,000 Pakistanis would perform Hajj and government package would be increased by 115,000 per person.

The package for North Region would be Rs550,000 and for South Rs545,000 per intending pilgrim, he added.

He said the main reason of increase was depreciation in rupee against the Dollar, increase in airlines fares etcetera.

The secretary said the ministry had returned Rs5 billion to Hujjaj performed Hajj on government scheme last year. Each Haji was returned Rs37,000 to Rs60,000, he added. The committee expressed its dismay over the absence of Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri from the meeting and directed to ensure his presence in the next meeting of the committee, scheduled to be held next week.

The secretary while reasoning over the absence of the minister from the meeting informed that he was in Karachi to attend a meeting of Ulema and Mashaikh Council.

Related Topics

Karachi Senate Hajj Poor Dollar From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.