Govt Has A Clear Vision For Effective Human Resource Development, Says Fawad Ch

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 12:40 PM

Govt has a clear vision for effective human resource development, says Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday criticizing the opposition parties of PML-N and PPP for not having any public welfare agenda said his government under the leadership of PM Imran Khan has a clear vision for effective human resource development.

Talking to a private news channel, Fawad said PM Imran Khan and his cabinet is passionately working for public welfare.

He said that ex-rulers' corruption had deprived people of basic amenities, adding that eradication of corruption from the society is the only way forward for Pakistan.

The PTI government is fighting against the corrupt mafia who had looted the country, he added.

He said government has been taking exemplary and unprecedented steps to improve conditions of the masses.

Fawad said every govt has to face hurdles that always come across in the journey of bringing change in society and we will not give up our agenda of social welfare and will pursue it steadfastly.

"We do not make false claims but believe in practically providing service to the masses, he said, adding, the time of loot and plunder has gone".

He further said Imran Khan was the voice of the people, therefore, the PTI government is continuing with his mission of following indiscriminate accountability against corrupt elements.

Replying to a question, he said science, technology and innovations are the keys to progress and prosperity of country and his ministry is working sincerely, adding, present government is aggressively building a smart nation for tomorrow.

"We are driving towards digital transformation across all sectors and industries" , he assured.

