Govt has adequate numbers to pass budget : Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Tuesday said the government had the required numbers for passing the budget 2019-20.

Talking to a private news channel, he said ministers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government were serving masses unlike the past ruling parties members who were least bothered about public issues.

The minister said the incumbent government had reduced its expenditures through adopting austerity measures, adding the government was paying hefty loans taken during the governments of PML-N and PPP.

Replying to a question, he said in the past PML-N and PPP had used derogatory language against each other but now both were united for protecting corruption of their leadership.

He said the opposition was using the parliament forum for their personal interests, adding it had the constitutional right to hold protest but it should be under the defined constitutional parameters.

To another question, he said it was discretionary powers of the Speaker National Assembly to issue production orders of any member of the house but in the previous regimes production orders were not issued for Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Jamshed Dasti.

He said accountability should be held against all corrupt elements whether they belonged to ruling party.