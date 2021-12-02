Govt has comprehensive strategy to control Aids: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that the government adopted a comprehensive strategy to control Aids and different facilities were being provided free of cost through Punjab Aids Control Programme.

In his message here on the occasion of World Aids Day, the Chief Minister said that precautions were necessary to remain safe from Aids, stated official spokesperson.

CM said there was dire need to follow a healthy lifestyle, besides adopting necessary precautions.

He said voluntary organizations should play a role actively to help control Aids, and emphasized that public awareness was very important.

