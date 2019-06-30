UrduPoint.com
Govt Has Fulfilled Its Promise By Distributing Sehat Cards: Health Minister

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 08:00 PM

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) ::Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that Sehat Insaf Card was a gift for the deserving persons and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has fulfilled its promise by distributing these cards in Jhang.

She said that the provincial government was making efforts to improve life standard of common people under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She said that the government was distributing Sehat cards among 171,976 families of Jhang district and all basic health units (BHUs) of the district were being made functional 24/7 under the Sehat Sahulat Programme of PM Imran Khan.

She was addressing a ceremony at district council hall Jhang on Sunday in connection with distribution of Sehat Insaf Cards. Provincial Minister Rai Taimoor Bhatti, Advisor to CM Punjab Nawab Faisal Hyat Jabbuwana, MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, MPAs Maulana Muawia Azam, Rana Shuhbaz, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo and others attended the ceremony.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the problems of deserving persons had been addressed through the Insaf cards. She said that the government would provide Rs720,000 per family per year for the treatment and if more money is needed, another amount up to Rs.

700,000 would be provided.

She said that 30,350 Sehat Insaf Cards would be distributed in tehsil Shorkot, 111,672 in tehsil Jhang, 29,759 in tehsil Ahmedpur Sial and 240 cards in tehsil Athara Hazari.

She said that 17 centres would be set up to submit documents for registration of Sehat Insaf Cards in the district. The Punjab government would give Rs 1,000 as transport charges for reaching the hospital, she added. She said that Imran Khan wanted to improve life standard of the poor in the country.

Other speakers said that the Insaf Cards would provide basic facilities for the poor and would help improve health of the poor.

Later the ministers, MNA, MPAs and others distributed Sehat Insaf Cards among the deserving persons.

Moreover Dr Yasmin Rashid visited THQ hospital Athara Hazari along with Advisor to CM Punjab Faisal Jabbuwana and expressed her dissatisfaction over absence of doctors and paramedics. She ordered for improving cleanliness and other arrangements in the hospital.

