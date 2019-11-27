UrduPoint.com
Govt Has Given Liberty To PTV As Per PM's Vision: Faisal Javed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

Govt has given liberty to PTV as per PM's vision: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Chairman Senator Faisal Javed Khan Tuesday said the incumbent government had given liberty to the Pakistan Television (PTV) as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said in the past this national institution was used as mouth peace of the than governments, he was talking in a ptv programme pertaining to its 55th anniversary.

He said the role of PTV in nation-building could not be forgotten. He said PTV as national broadcaster was promoting country's narrative in an effective manner across the world.

Lauding the PTV, the senator said it had presented best dramas and entertaining programmes within limited resources, adding the government would bring modern technology for enhancing its performance and working capabilities in coming days.

In the past, the PTV was the only electronic channel which had highlighted and promoted culture, heritage, traditions and values of the country on national and international level, he added.

He said Pakistani dramas were still popular and watched all over the world and its programmes were informative and decent. He urged the people to watch PTV's programmes.

Meanwhile, Chairman of PTV Arshad Khan said everybody would have to work hard for the revival of the national institution as in this era of the competition, responsibilities of the PTV had increased.

He said the prime minister wanted improvement in every national institution including PTV and he wanted it should regain its past glory.

PTV had been playing vital role for creating awareness amongst different segments of the society since last 55 years, he said.

