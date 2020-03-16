UrduPoint.com
Govt Has Initiated Awareness Drive About Coronavirus: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mon 16th March 2020 | 01:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the government has initiated an awareness campaign with regard to the prevention, symptoms and treatment of the coronavirus.

In a tweet, she said there was no need to be scared of the virus, rather there was a need tocombat it with full preparedness and take precautionary measures.

