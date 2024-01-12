- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Govt has introduced AI in hospitals: Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr. Javed Akram
Govt Has Introduced AI In Hospitals: Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr. Javed Akram
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2024 | 07:53 PM
Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr. Javed Akram said that the government had introduced a historic artificial intelligence systems in government hospitals across the provinc
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr. Javed Akram said that the government had introduced a historic artificial intelligence systems in government hospitals across the province .
Speaking at a book launch event, he emphasized the need for innovation in daily life and highlighted the pivotal role of technology in the development of powerful economies worldwide.
During his address, Dr. Akram stressed the importance of evidence-based policies in addressing Pakistan's challenges and advocated for local technology development instead of relying on imports.
He lamented the absence of biotechnology plants in Pakistan and urged a collective effort, suggesting an all-party conference to enhance the system.
The event, attended by prominent figures such as Chairman Punjab Higher education Commission Dr. Shahid Munir and Vice Chancellor University of Technology Prof. Dr. Adnan Noor Mian, showcased the commitment to advancing modern research and technology in the region. Dr. Javed Akram concluded with a prayer for the opportunity to serve Pakistan effectively.
Recent Stories
Sindh Govt decides to appoint tourist guides for historical sites
CM launches digital dashboard under Khushal KP program
Renowned singer, actor, script writer Inayat Hussain Bhatti remembered
Israel barred from World Ice Hockey champs for security reasons - official
Bilawal emphasises politics of serving people instead of division, hatred
PML-N issues tickets for Hazara division constituencies
Multilingual Mushaira " Hum Hain Sokhun Nawaz" organized
One killed, seven faint due to suffocation
SBBWU, Bint-e-Hawa organize training for female students of merged districts
Golf: Dubai Invitational scores
US, UK strikes pound Yemen rebels, adding to fears of wider war
Collaborative efforts imperative to rehabilitate economy on strong footing: FCCI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Govt decides to appoint tourist guides for historical sites2 minutes ago
-
CM launches digital dashboard under Khushal KP program2 minutes ago
-
Renowned singer, actor, script writer Inayat Hussain Bhatti remembered2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal emphasises politics of serving people instead of division, hatred2 minutes ago
-
PML-N issues tickets for Hazara division constituencies2 minutes ago
-
Multilingual Mushaira " Hum Hain Sokhun Nawaz" organized2 minutes ago
-
SBBWU, Bint-e-Hawa organize training for female students of merged districts2 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting of flour mill owners39 minutes ago
-
Tight security arranged for DBA election39 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi displeased with poor cleanliness in PIC39 minutes ago
-
KP Caretaker CM launches Digital Dashboard39 minutes ago
-
Naqvi visits Mayo Hospital39 minutes ago