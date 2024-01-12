Open Menu

Govt Has Introduced AI In Hospitals: Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr. Javed Akram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2024 | 07:53 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr. Javed Akram said that the government had introduced a historic artificial intelligence systems in government hospitals across the province .

Speaking at a book launch event, he emphasized the need for innovation in daily life and highlighted the pivotal role of technology in the development of powerful economies worldwide.

During his address, Dr. Akram stressed the importance of evidence-based policies in addressing Pakistan's challenges and advocated for local technology development instead of relying on imports.

He lamented the absence of biotechnology plants in Pakistan and urged a collective effort, suggesting an all-party conference to enhance the system.

The event, attended by prominent figures such as Chairman Punjab Higher education Commission Dr. Shahid Munir and Vice Chancellor University of Technology Prof. Dr. Adnan Noor Mian, showcased the commitment to advancing modern research and technology in the region. Dr. Javed Akram concluded with a prayer for the opportunity to serve Pakistan effectively.

