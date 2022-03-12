UrduPoint.com

Govt Has Launched Various Initiatives For Youth: Shafqat Mahmood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Govt has launched various initiatives for youth: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Saturday said that skills education has been provided to 170,000 young men, and more than 50,000 youngsters are learning various skills currently

Addressing a ceremony regarding the Kamyab Jawan Programme here on Saturday, he said that skills education was vital for progress and prosperity of the country, and the government was taking various initiatives for the youth. He added that a wrestling academy would be established in Gujranwala to promote sports.

Federal Minister for Planing and Development Asad Umar, speaking on the occasion, said that the youth, after getting training under the Kmayab Jawan Programme, would play a significant role in development and prosperity of the country.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a sportsman and he had a vision to boost sports in the country.

He said that wrestlers Talha Talib and Inam Butt are our heroes who brought laurels for the country. He appreciatedSpecial Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar for launching Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive from Gujranwala.

SAPM Usman Dar said that sports drive was being launched with the help of Higher Education Commission (HEC), and the Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Programme was being expended across the country, adding that the past governments ignored sports. He said that wrestlers Inam and Talha are our heroes and they are pride of Pakistan.

