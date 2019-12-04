UrduPoint.com
Govt Has Majority To Carry Forward Legislation In Parliament : Sh Rashid

Wed 04th December 2019 | 11:46 PM

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said the PTI and allies government had definite majority in the parliament to carry forward legislation about service extension of Army Chief

Speaking as Chief Guest at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said that the international institutions including World Bank and Asian Development Bank had commended Pakistan's economy and declared that the it was heading in the right direction.

Speaking as Chief Guest at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said that the international institutions including World Bank and Asian Development Bank had commended Pakistan's economy and declared that the it was heading in the right direction.

The Minister expressed the optimism that PTI government would complete its five-year tenure and said it had taken multiple initiatives to tackle different major problems, left over by previous governments.

Sh Rashid said that he had performed duties as federal minister for eight times but never indulged in malpractices.

Elaborating the main features the ML-1 rail project, he said that the journey between Rawalpindi to Karachi will be reduced to eight hours after its completion.

Additionally, it will create more than 100,000 job opportunities in the country, he added.

Sh Rashid asked RCCI members to work hard for trade expansion as he was ready to hand over Rawalpindi's dry-port to them.

He said that government was determined to providing best health facilities to the residents of city.

He said work on construction of 200-beds hospital was underway and it would be ready for the city residents and people of the adjoining localities in 2021.

Sh Rashid said that 14 operation theaters would be set up in the hospital including a hostel for working staff.

He said that tender of Leh Expressway would be issued within 15 days andthe work would be completed at the cost of Rs 80 billion.

