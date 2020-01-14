Govt has never consulted us on any matter: Federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema

Pakistan Muslim League Q (PML-Q) leader and federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema has said that federal government has not consulted with us on any issue till to date

He said regarding MQM reservations that Khalid Maqbool Sadiqi is a sober politician and they never put pressure on government during these two years.

We had requested to PM Khan to let us quit cabinet, he added.He said that people have been asking us questions that what you have done while one and half years have gone.It is responsibility of government to secure allies but they are not consulting with us on any issue.