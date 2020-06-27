Govt has no enmity with opposition parties: Shafqat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government did not have any enmity with opposition parties but it was committed with its promise from day one to eliminate the menace of corruption.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) being an independent national institution had registered corruption cases against the bigwigs of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz during previous regimes, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said not a single corruption case had registered against both the party's leaders during the ongoing tenure of PTI.

He further said Prime Minister Imran Khan's address in the National Assembly briefly talked on several challenges including COVID-19, national economy, foreign issues and also his vision of Madina welfare state.

Expressing dismay over PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's NA speech on Thursday, he said the PPP leader had used unparliamentary language against the PTI leadership.

He said the PTI government would resolve the reservations of its ally, chief of Balcohsitan National Party (BNP-Mengal) Akhtar Mengal soon.