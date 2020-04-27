UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Has No Intention To Do Away With 18th Amendment: Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:37 PM

Govt has no intention to do away with 18th Amendment: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said with the government having no intention to do away with the 18th Constitutional Amendment, the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak, however, required its review through consultation among the Center, provinces and political forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said with the government having no intention to do away with the 18th Constitutional Amendment, the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak, however, required its review through consultation among the Center, provinces and political forces.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons here at the Parliament House after attending the fourth meeting of parliamentary committee on the coronavirus.

The foreign minister said though the importance of 18th Amendment vis a vis the provincial autonomy could not be denied, yet there was a need to see whether its objectives were achieved.

He said if the provinces' practice of looking towards the Center despite getting enhanced share in national resources after devolution of power through the 18th Amendment continued, then there was a need to sit together and review the situation.

The foreign minister said the provinces got various incentives from the Center under the 18th Amendment but did not pass on the same to lower levels.

He said that as the Center only got resources for current expenditures, debt servicing and defence under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award after 18th Amendment, all the stakeholders should sit together to discuss and review the distribution of resources before a new NFC Award.

Earlier while speaking in the meeting of parliamentary committee on the coronavirus, the minister said there was no problem between the Federal and Sindh governments except the difference of opinion on the issue of lockdown.

He said despite a general impression that there was an effective lockdown in Karachi, the number of coronavirus cases in the provincial metropolis was increasing.

The committee also unanimously approved a resolution demanding immediate release of the traders arrested in Karachi on Sunday.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Resolution Shah Mehmood Qureshi Parliament Same Sunday Media All From Government Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

11 minutes ago

852 new Muslims in Q1 2020: Mohammed bin Rashid Ce ..

26 minutes ago

MoF participates in consultative AMF meeting for D ..

41 minutes ago

’10 million meals’ campaign exceeds target wit ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality celebrates World Intellectual P ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on how to ensure s ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.