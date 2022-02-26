UrduPoint.com

Govt Has No Intention To Restrict Social Media: AGP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Govt has no intention to restrict social media: AGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP), Khalid Javed Khan on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government has no intention to restrict social media. We have made the laws to control the elements involved in spreading fake news, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the government is believed in freedom of expression. Khalid said the legislation has been made to protect dignity of an individual. He said some elements have been using social media to malign credibility of noble persons. He said after implementation of laws, strict action could be taken against the violators.

>