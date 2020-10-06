Govt has no link in filing treason case against Nawaz: Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said the government had no link in filing treason case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and others as it was not the policy of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said lodging first information report (FIR) was not a novel thing. A citizen of the country had registered the FIR, he added.

He said the prime minister was unaware about any such FIR.

"When I informed him, he expressed displeasure over the matter." The minister said Nawaz Sharif was using different tactics and trying to build an impression that all the cases which had registered against him were politically motivated.

He lamented that Nawaz Sharif was maligning the national institutions through hatred statements against them.

Replying to a question, he said Nawaz Sharif narrative was too close with the Indian narrative against the country and its security institutions.