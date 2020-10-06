UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Has No Link In Filing Treason Case Against Nawaz: Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 09:50 PM

Govt has no link in filing treason case against Nawaz: Fawad

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said the government had no link in filing treason case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and others as it was not the policy of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said the government had no link in filing treason case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and others as it was not the policy of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said lodging first information report (FIR) was not a novel thing. A citizen of the country had registered the FIR, he added.

He said the prime minister was unaware about any such FIR.

"When I informed him, he expressed displeasure over the matter." The minister said Nawaz Sharif was using different tactics and trying to build an impression that all the cases which had registered against him were politically motivated.

He lamented that Nawaz Sharif was maligning the national institutions through hatred statements against them.

Replying to a question, he said Nawaz Sharif narrative was too close with the Indian narrative against the country and its security institutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Technology FIR All Government

Recent Stories

Third cohort of Dubai Chamber&#039;s Market Access ..

10 minutes ago

DHA Director-General inspects new COVID-19 testing ..

10 minutes ago

White House Staff to Be Protected Further After Tr ..

2 minutes ago

Al Jazira Club sign partnership with sports giant ..

40 minutes ago

Dubai Economy shuts down brokerage office, fines 8 ..

40 minutes ago

Quota of 28 flour dealers suspended

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.