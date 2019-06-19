Govt has no personal vendetta with opposition: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said the government had not personal vendetta with opposition but they wanted relief in corruption cases against their leadership

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition making noise in the parliament for protecting their personal interest rather than raising issues of the people.

The minister said opposition was using the parliament forums for their personal benefits instead of resolving or highlighting the problems of common man.

He said the government was ready to sit with the opposition for signing charter of economy, adding it was discussing about the charter of economy but against to extend tax base network.

Replying to a question, he said institutions of the country as well as national economy had badly destroyed during the previous governments due to their failed and redundant polices.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had taken loans of Rs 24,000 billion during last ten years but no one knew that amount where spent in the country, he added.

He said in the National Assembly no one should speech more than 45 minutes and he submitted a proposal in House Privilege Committee in that regard.

Fawad said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government would be fulfilled all promises which had made during the general elections with the people of Pakistan.

PTI government and its leadership had zero tolerance against corruption and started the accountability process against the corrupt people.

People were well aware about the politics of the opposition and they knew that PML-N and PPP were having same agenda to protect their leadership against corruption cases as both the political parties were united for the purpose.

He said PPP had damaged the national institutions through promoted nepotism policy.