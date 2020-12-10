Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr. Nausheen Hamid on Thursday said that government has no plan for national lockdown, but given the circumstances, the scope of the lockdown could be wide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr. Nausheen Hamid on Thursday said that government has no plan for national lockdown, but given the circumstances, the scope of the lockdown could be wide.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that corona related data is collected from over the country on a daily basis then lockdown decisions are made after reviewing the entire situation. Adding, the Prime Minister Imran Khan himself monitors the whole matter.

She said the cabinet has finalized the plan for initiating corona vaccination drive in three phases, in the first phase 10 million people will be administered vaccines including 0.

5 million frontline essential health workers and 9.5 million population over 65 years of age, whenever it becomes available.

She said in the second phase, all health workers and population over 65 years of age will be administered the vaccines, adding, a defined proportion of the remaining population will be given COVID-19 vaccines in the third phase of the forthcoming drive.

The continuation of the drive will be made on the quantity of the available COVID-19 vaccines during the third phase, she added.