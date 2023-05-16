UrduPoint.com

Govt Has No Plan To Ban PTI: Defence Minister

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 16, 2023 | 12:06 PM

Govt has no plan to ban PTI: Defence Minister

Khawaja Muhammad Asif says the government will take every step against those who are found involved in provocative activities on May 9.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 16th, 2023) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said the coalition government has no plan to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf but action would be taken against the violators of the law.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the government would take every step against those who were found involved in provocative activities on May 9.

Khawaja Asif said it was the government's duty to expose the corruption and corrupt practices committed by previous regime of Imran Khan-led PTI.

To a question about Army Act being applied against the violators of law, he said the government has not decided yet which law would be suitable for punishing the lawbreakers.

The Defense Minister regretted that Imran Khan did not condemn the attacks on national institutions on May 9.

