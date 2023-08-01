Open Menu

Govt Has No Planning To Delay Elections, Prolong Interim Setup: Law Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday said that the coalition government has no plan to delay general elections or prolong interim set up.

The government is committed to hold the next elections as per the schedule, he said while talking to a private television channel. Delaying elections is not in favour of any political party and Pakistan, he said. Holding the next elections on time would help strengthen the political system in the country, he stated.

Commenting on reservations over delimitation and census data, he said there is a dire need to discuss the compilation of digital census data at the forum of CCI (Common Council of Interest).

He said Sindh and Balochistan had expressed reservations over the new data of census. About interim set-up, he said discussions are also underway to establish an interim form of government before the next elections.

To a question, he said the election commission of Pakistan (ECP), is bound to follow the Constitution and conduct general elections 2023 in a transparent manner.

