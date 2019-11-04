Govt has no tension about JUI-F march: Faisal Vowda

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vowda Monday said democratically elected government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not have any tension about the so called 'Azadi March' of Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Fazl ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vowda Monday said democratically elected government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) did not have any tension about the so called ' Azadi March ' of Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Fazl ur Rehman.

"We are thankful to Fazl ur Rehman for strengthening the present government," he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said Fazl was relying on the opposition parties but the political leaders and people had rejected the march.

In reply to a question about resignation of the prime minister and new elections, he said the demands of JUI-F chief were completely unconstitutional.

The illogical demands and wish to grab powers would never be successful, he added.

The minister said the people had given mandate to PTI government to run the affairs of the state and the present government would complete its constitutional period.