UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Has No Tension About JUI-F March: Faisal Vowda

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 10:40 PM

Govt has no tension about JUI-F march: Faisal Vowda

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vowda Monday said democratically elected government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not have any tension about the so called 'Azadi March' of Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Fazl ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vowda Monday said democratically elected government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not have any tension about the so called 'Azadi March' of Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Fazl ur Rehman.

"We are thankful to Fazl ur Rehman for strengthening the present government," he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said Fazl was relying on the opposition parties but the political leaders and people had rejected the march.

In reply to a question about resignation of the prime minister and new elections, he said the demands of JUI-F chief were completely unconstitutional.

The illogical demands and wish to grab powers would never be successful, he added.

The minister said the people had given mandate to PTI government to run the affairs of the state and the present government would complete its constitutional period.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Water Azadi March March Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Govt increases Science, Tech development budget by ..

1 minute ago

JUI-F sit-in caused loss to Kashmir issue: Fawad H ..

1 minute ago

Bust of Former Russian Premier Evgeny Primakov Ina ..

1 minute ago

Opposition Describes 1st Meeting of Syria Constitu ..

1 minute ago

Provincial minister meets international business g ..

43 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab chairs meeting to review ste ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.