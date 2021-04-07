UrduPoint.com
Govt Has No Threat From Undemocratic Elements: Ali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 11:10 PM

Govt has no threat from undemocratic elements: Ali

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said there was no threat to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government from the undemocratic elements.

The incumbent government would complete its constitutional tenure as it was working effectively for the development and uplift of the country and masses, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the government always respected the court's decisions, adding all the national institutions were working independently in the country.

He said the accountability would be held across the board against the plunderers. The National Accountability Bureau had asked the questions from Maryam Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in corruption and money laundering cases, he added.

Replying to a question, he said all the lawmakers belonging to treasury benches had played an important role during Prime Minister Imran Khan's vote of confidence from the parliament.

