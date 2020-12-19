UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Has No Threats From PDM Gatherings: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 09:42 PM

Govt has no threats from PDM gatherings: Fawad

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said the incumbent government is not threatened from Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) gatherings, sit-ins or long march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said the incumbent government is not threatened from Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) gatherings, sit-ins or long march.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional term because of PDM leader's negative politics without any agenda with the aim to save their looted national wealth, he said in a talk show of private news channel.

The minister said the opposition parties should come into the Parliament to make legislation and reforms on various issues including electoral system to ensure more transparency in it.

He said it was the discretion of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce new schedule of the upcoming Senate elections to make it more transparent. The government would request the ECP to conduct the Senate polls a month before the stipulated time, he added.

He said the PDM Members of National Assembly should submit their resignations to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser for approval.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Technology Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Long March Threatened From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Cold, dry weather to continue; dense fog to grip p ..

4 minutes ago

CCPO lauds traffic police role in facilitating cit ..

4 minutes ago

Liverpool punish Palace with magnificent seven

4 minutes ago

Labor department arrested 2 for violating Children ..

47 minutes ago

AJK President slates establishing Indian Army Sett ..

47 minutes ago

Football: Spanish La Liga result

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.