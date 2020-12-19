Govt has no threats from PDM gatherings: Fawad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said the incumbent government is not threatened from Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) gatherings, sit-ins or long march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said the incumbent government is not threatened from Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) gatherings, sit-ins or long march.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional term because of PDM leader's negative politics without any agenda with the aim to save their looted national wealth, he said in a talk show of private news channel.

The minister said the opposition parties should come into the Parliament to make legislation and reforms on various issues including electoral system to ensure more transparency in it.

He said it was the discretion of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce new schedule of the upcoming Senate elections to make it more transparent. The government would request the ECP to conduct the Senate polls a month before the stipulated time, he added.

He said the PDM Members of National Assembly should submit their resignations to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser for approval.