Govt has not picked any container of eatables or other items; Islamabad High Court told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The deputy commissioner Islamabad Thursday informed Islamabad High Court IHC ) that the administration had a contract with a private entity for the provision of providing containers and declared that it had not picked any container filled with eatables or other necessary goods.

The court was apprised that the administration had got containers on rent after all codal formalities including Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules from a Lahore based company and it would pay Rs60 million for the service.

At this, the court said the Federal government would compensate the owner if any container was picked in violation of Article 18 of the Constitution.

The court also said if any container picked in any province, would also be issued an order by this court.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case and disposed of the petition after following remarks.