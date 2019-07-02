UrduPoint.com
Govt Has Nothing To Do With Arrest Of Rana Sanaullah: Dr Firdous

Tue 02nd July 2019

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the government had nothing to do with the arrest of former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah.

In a statement, she said no one was above the law in Naya Pakistan and that the arrest could not be termed as political victimization.

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) was an independent institution and Rana Sanaullah would be presented before the relevant court in Lahore, she added.

Firdous said Rana was arrested by ANF on receiving authentic information as 15 kilogram Heroin worth Rs 150 to 120 million was recovered from the vehicle of the PML-N leader.

